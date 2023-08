business LIVE: Indian equity market poised for modest opening in line with global trends | Opening Bell Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, August 30, led by positive global cues amid gains in Asian markets and US stock indices. The market has been stuck in a range in the data-packed and monthly derivatives expiry week. Further, consistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and poor monsoon in the month of August added to the pressure. Stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session include Zomato, Piramal Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, and APL Apollo Tubes among others. Join Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Rajesh Palviya – Senior Vice President Research (Head Technical & Derivatives) at Axis Securities; and Ihab Dalwai of ICICI Prudential AMC.