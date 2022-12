business Crypto News Live: CREBACO CEO & Founder Sidharth Sogani decodes the outlook for India's cryptoverse Taxes on profits from crypto, lack of clarity on regulations & probes against a number of crypto exchanges in India - no wonder, India is facing a 'crypto winter'. Trading volumes in the country have been down 95% YoY, and investments in crypto start-ups have declined by 75% this year. But, is there a silver lining? CREBACO CEO & Founder Sidharth Sogani decodes the outlook for India's cryptoverse - watch!