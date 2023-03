business Bajar Gupshup: Nifty ends around 17,450; Sensex rises 449 points At close, the Sensex was up 448.96 points and the Nifty was up at 17,450.90. About 2,396 shares advanced, 1,009 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged. Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, UPL, SBI and Axis Bank were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. On the other hand, Britannia Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Cipla, BPCL and SBI Life Insurance lost the most. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.