business Market Live: Nifty below 19,400 l Sensex down 388 points l PSU Banks outperform l Bajar Gupshup Nifty below 19,400 on weak global cues. PSU Banks, Consumer Durables gain. FMCG, I.T. top drags. Adani ports as the biggest gainer today. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.