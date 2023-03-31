business LIVE: Nifty ends above 17,300, Sensex up by 1,031 points; Reliance & Nestle among top gainers | Bajar Gupshup At close, the Sensex was up 1,031.43 points or 1.78% at 58,991.52, and the Nifty was up 279.10 points or 1.63% at 17,359.80. About 2322 shares advanced, 1145 shares declined, and 108 shares unchanged. Top gainers on the Nifty included Reliance Industries, Nestle India, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.