business JioBharat Phone Unboxed | Rs 999 starting price: All about the cheapest internet-enabled phone Reliance Jio has introduced the Jio Bharat device, a feature phone designed to facilitate the shift from 2G to 4G networks in India. The affordable phone includes a 1.77-inch screen, Jio apps for entertainment and digital payments, a torch, a radio, a 0.3MP camera, expandable storage, and a headphone jack. It aims to provide internet-enabled phones to a wider audience. Reliance Jio aims to bridge the digital divide and create a digitally connected India. Watch the unboxing video.