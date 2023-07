business What is NATO? Why is India not a part of the alliance? l World News NATO, a post-World War II treaty, was initially formed between the US and European nations to provide mutual defensive aid. India received an invitation to join the NATO plus alliance, however, it has not yet signed the treaty for a few reasons. On the other hand, Ukraine has been actively seeking NATO membership for a considerable period. However, its bid has been hindered due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. It remains uncertain whether Ukraine will eventually gain entry into the coveted group. Watch to know more.