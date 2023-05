business Watch: Neeraj Kanwar of Apollo Tyres on its digital drive, Q4 report card, sectoral outlook & more Top tyre make Apollo Tyres which has set a revenue goal of $5bn by FY 26 is betting big on tech and digital initiatives going ahead. It has unveiled its new business model 'Avolve" aimed at improving the operational efficiencies of its customers in the key commercial vehicle segment. Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan caught up for a free -wheeling with Neeraj Kanwar, the VC and MD of Apollo Tyres on the sidelines of the 'Avolve ' launch in Budapest, Hungary. Kanwar spoke about the big digital push , the firm's stellar Q4 performance , outlook on auto sales and rubber prices, m&a strategy and the role of Gen Next...Listen In...