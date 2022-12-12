English
    Stock Market Live: Why Wipro may survive the selling pressure in IT stocks | Markets with Santo & CJ

    IT stocks are headed for their worst performance since 2008, when the global economy was gripped by financial crisis. CJ, however, believes that Wipro may be able to stay resilient to any upcoming selling in the sector. Santo, meanwhile, is seeing signs of caution in Borosil Renewables. Watch as the duo dissect today's market action and give their thoughts on the day's buzzing stocks.

