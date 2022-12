business Stock Market Live: Nifty Holds 18,300 As Selloff Resumes. More Pain In The Offing? | Closing Bell It's a 'Terrible Tuesday' for the market as the Nifty is struggling to defend the key 18,300-mark in trade. UBS has cut 2023 Nifty target by 4% to 18,000 amid signs of slowdown in retail inflows. Are we in for a year-end crash or will some semblance return by the end of the week? Catch Santosh Nair's thoughts on where the markets are headed and also his take on Indian Hotels, Marico, Phoenix Mills and Bharat Dynamix.