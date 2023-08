business Market Live: Nifty ends below 19,300, Sensex down by 366 points; All sectors in the red | Bajar Gupshup Sensex was down 365.83 points or 0.56 percent at 64,886.51, and the Nifty was down 120.90 points or 0.62 percent at 19,265.80. About 1446 shares advanced, 2079 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged.Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, ONGC and Bharti Airtel are among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Power Grid and Larsen and Toubro are among the major losers on the Nifty.All the sectoral indices ended in the red with capital goods, FMCG, PSU Bank, metal, realty, power down 1 percent each. BSE Midcap index down nearly 1 percent and Smallcap index down 0.2 percent.Catch Yatin Mota live on Bajar Gupshup to know more!