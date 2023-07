business Market Live: Nifty Around 19,400, Sensex Gains 280 Pts; HDFC Twins Most Active l Bajar Gupshup Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty 50 gainers while Eicher Motors was the biggest laggard. Among sectors, PSU Banks were the top performers while Energy, Infra and FMCG remained under pressure. Automobiles and Banks managed to post modest gains. Market Live: Watch Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol for all the latest market news and analysis.