    business

    Market Live: How to play Adani stocks after GQG deal; Macrotech, Natco, M&M Financial in focus

    Nifty resumes selloff after a day-long break! The index managed to shut shop above the 17,300 mark. It came under pressure but realty was the star performer in yesterday’s session as it clocked 2% gains in a weak market. How should you navigate the selloff and what should you buy now? Catch Ajay Bagga’s view on the market and the recovery in Adani Group stocks. We also discuss the market technicals and assess what the charts are indicating for stocks like Natco Pharma and Macrotech Developers with CA Rudramurthy of Vachana Investments. Watch!

    first published: Mar 3, 2023 08:29 am

