business Market Live: Auto & banking stocks in focus | Tata Steel Q4 results today | Opening Bell Banking stocks in focus, especially IDFC First and Kotak Mahindra Bank which reported a decent set of numbers over the weekend. Ultratech Cement too reported strong operational performance for the March quarter. Auto companies reported monthly sales numbers. Tata Steel to kickstart the earning season for metal companies. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Aniruddha Sarkar Portfolio – Quest Investment Advisors and Prashant Sawant - Co-Founder - Catalyst Wealth