business LIVE: Sensex at 65000|Energy stocks all charged up,time to buy? HMA Agro lists today| Senco Gold IPO Indian equity markets are on a strong footing as the benchmark indices have consistently been hitting new record highs day-after-day. Nifty shut shop above the 19,300 mark while the Sensex conquered mount 65,000 as the rally continues unabated. The upmove yesterday was backed by banking & financial Services, FMCG, metal and oil & gas stocks. Will the upmove continue today? Also plenty of stocks in focus this morning. After HDFC bank, IDFC First Bank is set to merge with IDFC. Avenue Supermarts and Bajaj Finance will be in focus after their Q1 business update. Also amid the rally in oil & gas, should you buy into the likes of BPCL and Gujarat Gas? Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Abhijeet Bora, AVP at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas and Sacchitanand Uttekar, TradeBulls Securities.