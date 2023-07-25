current-affairs LIVE: Sam Altman launches WorldCoin | SEBI meet outcome | Twitter is now X.com After years in development, the OpenAI chief Sam Altman launched Worldcoin. Worldcoin is Altman's cryptocurrency & digital ID project. While in India, SEBI meeting was held yesterday, SEBI is working on a slew of reforms for the Indian capital markets -- starting with instantaneous settlement. This comes just 5 months after it announced a shift to T+1 settlements. On the trends corner, the social media app Twitter is now X.com. Network's website showed the company's new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue "Tweet" button was visible. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.