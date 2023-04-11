English
    LIVE: Reversing FII trend to sustain market's winning streak? | Opening Bell

    Market extended its winning streak to the sixth straight day and ended near a four-week high, support seems to be extended by foreign institutional investors but will the volatility play out ahead of TCS earnings tomorrow? Delta Corp to report March Quarter numbers. Cement stocks, ABB and State Bank of India’s fundraising are also on the radar. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Amar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President, Angel One and Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager, Quest Investment Advisors, on the Opening Bell

    first published: Apr 11, 2023 08:50 am

