    LIVE: Nifty slips beyond 17,000 mark | Metal share holds grip | IT sector in focus

    Despite gains in the early hours of the trading, Indian indices continued to fall for the fifth consecutive day. Nifty slipped below 17000 mark. Metals gained while IT shares suffered. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Mar 15, 2023 03:58 pm

