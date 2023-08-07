business Live: Nifty set for a wild ride in RBI policy week? Street verdict on SBI | Delhivery, Cipla in focus Indian market bounced back on Friday with the Nifty reclaiming the 19,500 mark on Friday. The rebound was a much needed relief after the recent correction, but can the benchmark index hold above this crucial level this week as RBI’s MPC meets this week to decide on interest rates. Experts say unless the Nifty gives a strong close above 19,800, the rangebound action in the index is likely to continue in near term, with crucial support at 19,300-19,100 area. Meanwhile, foreign investors have turned sellers in the first week of August, after Fitch downgraded US credit rating to AA+ from AAA. Lots of stocks in focus this morning including Britannia, Delhivery, Cipla and BHEL. Meanwhile what’s the street verdict on SBI & Bank Of Baroda post their quarterly numbers and what should the strategy be with respect to these banking stocks now? Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities and Neha Dave of Moneycontrol Pro.