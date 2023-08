business LIVE: Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries IPO opens for subscription Aeroflex Industries has fixed a price band of Rs 102-108 for its IPO, which opens on August 22. The issue will be available for public subscription till August 24. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by promoter Sat Industries. Aeroflex is a subsidiary of Sat Industries, which is a listed company. Catch Nickey Mirchandani in conversation with Asad Daud, Managing Director, Aeroflex Industries.