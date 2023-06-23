business Accenture guidance signals more gloom for IT | Landmark Cars, BPCL & Eros in focus | Market Live Indian equity markets snapped two-day gains amid volatility and fell nearly half a percent yesterday. Weak global cues after hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve, and selling in most sectors dented sentiment. BSE Sensex dropped 284 points to 63,239, while Nifty50 declined 86 points to 18,771. Intraday, the Sensex hit a fresh all-time high, but Nifty failed to conquer fresh highs for the third time this week even though it went very close to its previous record level of 18,887. Will the bulls manage to make a comeback today? Meanwhile, IT stocks may extend losses after Accenture’s Q4 revenue guidance disappoints, signaling more gloom for the sector. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Mitul Shah of Reliance Securities and Raja Venkatraman of Neotrader.