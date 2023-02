companies Live: Nothing Founder Carl Pei On Starting Up, Making In India And Killer AI Apps Started in 2020 by Carl Pei, Nothing plans to develop a series of smart, connected consumer technology products. In this interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth, Carl Pei spoke about: - Starting up Nothing vs starting up OnePlus - Fear of failure - India supply chain vs China supply chain - Making in India - Nothing's plans for India - Breakout categories in consumer technology - Why Apple is doing the right thing - The impact of AI on consumer tech