business Budget 2023 | What does the startup street want from FM Sitharaman? | MC Budget Manifesto The funds coming into Indian startups through the private equity and venture capital route slowed down in 2022. The ecosystem witnessed a prolonged effect of the funding winter. In the run-up to the Budget, we present you the MC Budget Manifesto, where we list key expectations of various sectors from FM Sitharaman. So what do the Indian startups wish for in 2023? Let’s find out.