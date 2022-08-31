English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'You're disgusting': Indian-American arrested for racist attack on another Indian in Taco Bell | Watch

    The accused Tejinder Singh spat at Krishnan Jayaraman and is heard saying: "B****, this ain't India! You f***ed India up, and now you're f***ing America up."

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
    Tejinder Singh, 37, has been arrested by California's Fremont Police.(Screengrab from video shared by @krishnanjiyer on Twitter)

    Tejinder Singh, 37, has been arrested by California's Fremont Police.(Screengrab from video shared by @krishnanjiyer on Twitter)


    An Indian American has been arrested for racial attack on another Indian national at a Taco Bell outlet in California. The accused was filmed hurling racial slurs and even spitting at the victim Krishnan Jayaraman.

    The incident took place on August 21. Jayaraman filed a complaint with the Fremont police and soon after 37-year-old Tejinder Singh was arrested. This comes days after a Mexican American woman was arrested for a racial attack on four Indian American women in Texas.

    The eight-minute clip Jayaram shared on YouTube and Twitter shows hurling insults at Jayaram and even hitting out at him for ordering a been burrito. "Hey pick up your bean burrito and leave. You're a vegetarian right? You don't eat beef," he's heard saying in the video before loudly placing an order for a beef burrito.

    At one point, Singh also picks on Jayaram for not wearing socks and says, "Maybe wear some socks. Nobody wants to see your ugly a** feet. You're disgusting. You people are f***ing ugly. You're disgusting and nasty. You're disgusting, dog, seriously."

    Close

    Related stories

    He then proceeds to spit at Jayaram before continuing with the rant.

    Singh, who according to a report in Daily Mail, stated his ethnicity as "Asian/Indian", was also heard saying in the video: "B****, this ain't India! You f***ed India up, and now you're f***ing America up."

    Taking to Twitter, Jayaram thanked the police for having come to his rescue and said that the man had even spit on the counter where the food was being served. "The part that sucked was that the abuser spit on the counter where food was being served and despite pointing that out, the Taco Bell employees continued serving the food on it," he tweeted.

    Jayaram also said that the video he had uploaded was only of the last 8 minutes of the 15-minute racial attack.

    Singh was charged with a hate crime in violation of civil rights, assault and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the police said.

    Meanwhile, Taco Bell released a statement that it is aware of the incident and called the actions in the video "troubling, upsetting and not consistent with the brand's inclusive values to respect and welcome customers of all backgrounds."

    In a similar incident, last week, a Mexica-American woman was for hitting four Indian-American women in a suburban Dallas parking lot. Esmeralda Upton, 58, was charged with misdemeanour, assault and terroristic threat. A video of her assaulting the group of Indian-American women had gone viral in which Upton can be seen yelling at the women and asking them to go back to India.

    Read more: Sikh taxi driver verbally abused, assaulted outside New York airport
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #California #Hate Crime #Indian-American #racial attack #racial rant #racial slur #Taco Bell #US
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 01:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.