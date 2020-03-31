App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Working from home? Reliance JioFiber offers temporary 10 Mbps free-of-cost broadband connection

The telecom company will be giving a free 10 Mbps offer to all households, as a part of its ‘Corona Harega India Jeetega’ scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jio LYF phone (Image: Reuters)
Jio LYF phone (Image: Reuters)

Reliance JioFiber has launched a new broadband plan for people who are working from home due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The telecom company will be giving a free 10 Mbps offer to all households, as a part of its ‘Corona Harega India Jeetega’ scheme.

“We are committed to keep you connected through these trying times,” the telecom firm wrote on Facebook with details of the new plan that will be available during the lockdown period.

The post read: “For this period Jio is providing basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps) for your home, wherever geographically feasible, without any service charges."

People looking at availing this offer must subscribe to the plan by visiting Jio’s official website or opening the MyJio application.

Reliance Jio has also introduced a work from home plan that offers 2GB data daily for 51 days at Rs 251, although no other call or SMS benefit will be provided.

In addition, Jio also offers a whole host of regular monthly high-speed broadband plans starting at Rs 699. While the basic plan offers transfer speeds of 100 Mbps and unlimited data with FUP capped at 200GB (thereafter speeds drop to 1 Mbps), Jio also offers gigabit speeds with its Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 plans where user gets speeds upto 1 Gbps and unlimited data up to 5,000 GB and 10,000 GB respectively (FUP kicks in upon exhaustion, post which speeds drop to 1 Mbps).







Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.









First Published on Mar 31, 2020 08:13 pm

