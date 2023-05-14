Woman who allegedly killed her husband threw a party after his death

Kouri Richins, who is a mother of three, is facing a first-degree aggravated murder charge and also had three second-degree felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, officials said.(Photo credit: facebook.com/kouririchins)

A woman in the United States who had been charged of murdering her husband reportedly threw a party a day after he died.

As per an affidavit obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune, the woman, who was identified as Kouri Darden Richins "invited her friends over for a large party" at her residence in Utah.

"The day after Eric's death, Kouri closed on the home, alone. She later invited her friends over for a large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating," the affidavit said.

NBC News reported that Ms. Richins informed investigators that the night before her husband's death, the couple had celebrated since she had zeroed in on a plot for her business. She informed officials that she had made a drink for her husband before finding out, hours later, that he was unresponsive.

Reports suggested that Richins was arrested last week for allegedly killing her husband Eric Richins by poisoning him at their home in March 2022. A year after his death, she published a children's book titled, "Are You With Me?" which dealt with grief.

A medical examiner later found that Mr. Richins had died from a fentanyl overdose and determined that he orally ingested close to five times the amount of "illicit" fentanyl before he death.

Ms. Richins, who is a mother of three, is facing a first-degree aggravated murder charge and also had three second-degree felony charges of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, officials said.

