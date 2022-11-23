Woman's dance video on husband’s murder horrifies internet

Jessica Ayers lost her husband in a tragic accident in 2014 (Image: thesingingwidow/TikTok)

A woman who lost her husband three days after the birth of their first child has now invited backlash by making a dance video about the incident.

Jessica Ayers, who goes by the moniker ‘The Singing Widow’ on social media, recently posted a TikTok video about the death of her first husband, Don Hogg.

Hogg was killed by a stray bullet inside his Florida house eight years ago. He was getting up from the couch when a bullet, fired by his neighbour, travelled through the window and hit him in the head, killing him on the spot.

In the years following his death, Hogg’s widow, Jessica Ayers, wrote extensively about the freak accident, her grief and how she coped with it in Instagram posts and blog entries – but her latest TikTok video on the murder has been criticised by many as distasteful and disrespectful. The video shows Ayers dancing as on-screen captions narrate the shooting and how Ayers confronted her husband’s killer in one of her “proudest” moments.

“Eight years ago, a man shot and killed my husband… 11 months later, the man who shot him was convicted of manslaughter,” read the captions on the video which show Ayers dancing. “On the day of his sentencing, I gave a speech. I told his killer our love story.

“I also told him that if he ever started to feel sorry for himself, to remember my face.

“It remains one of my proudest moments in life,” she concluded.

The TikTok dance video was also shared on Twitter, where it has amassed more than 4.5 million views. Reactions to the video were largely critical, with many saying it was in bad taste.



According to Daily Mail, Hogg’s killer and neighbour Charles Shisler pleaded guilty to manslaughter. A convicted felon, he was sentenced to 14 years in prison in May 2015.