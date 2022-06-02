Woman films Uber driver masturbating, claims company cancelled her account afterwards

A woman has claimed that Uber cancelled her account after she filmed a driver masturbating in the front seat. The woman, who goes by Nubian Matriarch on Twitter, claims that the driver complained about her to Uber before she could report him for masturbating, and the ride aggregator suspended her account without hearing her side of the story first.

She retaliated by posting visual proof. The woman, who is from London, shared a video on Tuesday which appears to show the Uber driver masturbating behind the wheel.

“So Uber cancelled my account because a driver complained about me without hearing my side of the story,” she wrote while tweeting the video. (Warning: video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion advised).

In follow-up tweets, she said that she is talking to Uber and the police about the incident. She also shared a screenshot of the message she received from Uber, which said that a member of their Senior Safety Team would reach out to her in due course.

The woman assured concerned followers that she managed to get out of the unsettling situation safe and unharmed.

An Uber spokesperson also told the New York Post that the company is actively investigating the allegation and was “appalled” by the complaint.

“We are appalled by this allegation and have a zero tolerance policy on any such behavior in the Uber community,” Uber said in a statement. “Any driver found to have behaved in the manner faces removal from the platform. We are currently investigating this incident.”