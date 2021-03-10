Woman alleges Zomato delivery boy broke her nasal bone, left her bleeding

Hitesha Chandranee was punched by a Zomato delivery boy after they had an argument over delay in order.

Hitesha Chandranee, a Bengaluru-based social media influencer has alleged that she was assaulted by a Zomato delivery executive on March 9 after an altercation over a delayed food delivery order.

In a video posted by her on Twitter, the makeup artist is seen crying with a bleeding nose alleging that the delivery executive attacked her after she confronted him over the delay in the delivery of her order.

In the video, Chandranee also alleges that the delivery executive barged into her home and abused her.

Chandranee revealed that she placed an order at 3.30 pm on March 9, which was supposed to be delivered by 4.30 pm, but since she did not receive her order on time, she got in touch with Zomato’s customer support and asked them to either waive off the charges for the order or cancel the order.

Narrating the incident Chandranee said, “I gave him a choice saying I do not need the order so you can take it, I am okay. But he refused to take the order back and he started screaming at me, saying ‘Am I a slave or what? You are asking me to wait here.’ So, it was really threatening for me and I tried to shut my door but he pushed the door, took my order from the table, that is he entered my home and punched me on my face so that I don’t get back to him, and he ran away, ” she added.

Watch her video here:

Responding to the video that is going viral now, Zomato’s official handle assured the influencer that it will cooperate in the police investigation and help with the required medical assistance.

“Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” Zomato tweeted.



