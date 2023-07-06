Why US CEO, who spends $2 million a year on age reversal, has dinner at 11 am

Bryan Johnson has been investing over $2 million annually in reversing the aging process.

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old tech tycoon known for his extravagant bio-hacking practices, has revealed that one of his secrets to maintaining an 18-year-old physique is having dinner at 11 am. Yes, 11 am not 11 pm.

Johnson, who made his fortune in the tech industry, has been investing over $2 million annually in reversing the aging process. Alongside swapping blood with his teenage son and taking more than 100 supplements a day, Johnson has adopted an unconventional eating schedule.

He consumes his final meal of the day at 11 am, adhering to a practice known as "time-restricted eating" or intermittent fasting.

Responding to a commenter on Twitter, Johnson clarified his eating schedule, stating, "My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between ~6-11am." This approach allows him to cram all his food intake for the day within a specific window, granting his digestive system longer periods of rest.



This method’s purported health benefits include increased energy, weight loss, and improved mental focus and cognition and has apparently gained popularity among celebrities in recent years.

Johnson's extreme daily ritual, aimed at rejuvenating his major organs to function as they did in his late teens, gained attention earlier this year. Among his practices is enlisting his 17-year-old son, Talmage, to be his personal "blood boy." This involves hours-long transfusions, where plasma is directly fed into Johnson's veins.

This method, inspired by experiments in which young and old mice shared a circulatory system, has shown potential benefits in cognitive function, metabolism, and bone structure. However, the scientific community lacks substantial human-based data, leading to inconclusive results regarding plasma-swapping longevity techniques.

“What I do may sound extreme, but I’m trying to prove that self-harm and decay are not inevitable,” Johnson told Bloomberg News.

Under his self-imposed regimen, known as Project Blueprint, Johnson follows a strict vegan diet consisting of 1,977 calories per day. He engages in a one-hour exercise routine, including high-intensity workouts three times a week. Furthermore, he maintains a consistent sleep schedule, ensuring he goes to bed at the same time each night.

Johnson's mornings start at 5 am, with a routine involving two dozen supplements, an hour-long workout, and a green juice infused with creatine and collagen peptides. He also pays meticulous attention to his dental hygiene, using tea-tree oil and antioxidant gel while brushing and flossing.

Before going to bed, Johnson wears glasses that block blue light for two hours. Additionally, he continuously monitors his vital signs and undergoes monthly medical procedures, including ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies, and blood tests, to track his progress.

During sleep, he is connected to a device that counts the number of nighttime erections, and he measures his weight, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels, and heart-rate variations daily.

On his Blueprint website, Johnson writes that the project was born “after feeling helpless to stop myself from overeating to soothe the pains of life. Despite my successes: raising three kids and selling my business Braintree Venmo for $800 million; when 7pm rolled around, there was nothing I could do to stop myself from engaging in this self-destructive behaviour.”