Why the Netherlands is providing free sunscreen to its citizens

Dutch authorities have begun a campaign to provide free sunscreen at public places (Representational image)

In an attempt to tackle rising levels of skin cancer in the country, the Netherlands will hand out free sun cream to its citizens. Sun cream dispensers will be installed in schools, universities, parks, festivals and other public spaces, according to the Dutch government.

Authorities hope that the campaign will help tackle record levels of skin cancer in the country and enable everyone to have access to sun protection without being hindered by cost.

The Netherlands has the fourth highest rate of skin cancer in the world, only behind Australia, New Zealand and Denmark. In fact, its sunscreen drive may be inspired in part by Australia’s ‘slip, slop, slap’ campaign, launched in the 1980s to encourage citizens to cover themselves and wear sunscreen to protect against harmful UV rays.

It is not clear why the Netherlands has such a high rate of skin cancer, but according to Dutch News, one factor may be that the Dutch are light-skinned. Being light-skinned, they are more prone to sunburns which can lead to skin cancer. Melanoma, basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma are the three most common types of skin cancer. Health officials say that one in six people in the Netherlands will be diagnosed with some type of skin cancer in their lifetime.

The Dutch initiative to provide free sunscreen to citizens was launched at a festival in the city of Breda. Some hand sanitizer dispensers installed during the pandemic may also be converted into sun cream dispensers as part of the campaign.

Councillor Jacco Knape from the town of Katwijk said: “It’s costing a bit of money but we hold the health of the people in high regard, adding: “We regularly see people enjoying the sun but neglecting to protect themselves and owing to the fact that Katwijk gets above the average amount of sun, this is not good.”