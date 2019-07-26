Why did the Karnataka Speaker disqualify 3 rebel MLAs till 2023?

Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on July 25 disqualified three rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) camp till the year 2023. The three MLAs were disqualified as per the anti-defection law.

The move came two days after the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government collapsed following a defeat in the trust vote. The fragile government, led by HD Kumaraswamy, fell after completing a tumultuous term of 14 months.

Addressing the media, Kumar clarified that the resignation tendered by the three, namely Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R Shankar, were “not voluntary and genuine”. Therefore, going by the book, he had to disqualify them immediately for the entire term of the current House, i.e. 2023.

The Speaker also made it clear that the three MLAs would not be able to contest elections till 2023.

Further explaining his decision, Kumar said, “The Congress MLAs in question were disqualified because they violated the provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (which contains the anti-defection law).”

He added that he would deliberate on the pending resignations and disqualification pleas concerning 14 other MLAs “in the next couple of days”. This means, the political pandemonium in Karnataka is set to drag on as this decision will affect government formation too.

Kumar's strong stance on defection and the robust way in which he handled disqualification pleas following a slew of resignations, sends a tough message home for other rebels MLAs.

Notably, Shankar was disqualified, despite identifying as an Independent earlier, because he had 'merged' his Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) with the Congress.

The strict ruling was hailed as a “victory of democracy” by Dinesh Gundu Rao, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also welcomed the decision and said, “Such stringent resolutions are essential for the protection of democracy.”