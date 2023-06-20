Union Health Minister to chair high level meeting to address ongoing heatwave

Sources disclosed that the meeting will be held at 11:30 AM and that the Union Health Minister will chair the meeting to review the situation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting on June 20, to review public health preparedness for the ongoing heatwave across the country, according to a report by news agency ANI which cited sources privy to the matter. The sources disclosed that the meeting will be held at 11:30 AM and that the Union Health Minister will chair the meeting to review the situation.

Many notable stakeholders and experts from various departments will be attending the meeting, namely V K Paul, Member (Health), Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), along with India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts will attend the meeting, according to the report.

Multiple cases of heatwave related ailments have surfaced across the nation with even fatalities reported as two peopled succumbed to the heatwave in in the Gaya district of Bihar, at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College.

As of June 20 nearly 58 patients have been admitted at the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College. The Patna District Magistrate has suspended all academic activities up to Class 12 in Patna due to the ongoing heat wave. The order will remain effective till June 24.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar had forecasted that Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana will witness temperatures up to 40-45 degrees in the upcoming days.

"The heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. An orange alert has been issued in these parts," he said.