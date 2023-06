Jun 20, 2023 / 09:11 am

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh in the coming days, the southwest monsoon made its entrance into Jharkhand on Monday.

Monsoon arrived in Kolkata with a spell of showers, bringing relief from the heatwave-like conditions.

Additionally, it is expected to extend its reach to more regions in the southern peninsula within the next two days.