How Cyclone Biparjoy has affected southwest monsoon pattern

The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Kerala was delayed by a week and is lagging behind its regular schedule in the western coast, southern peninsula, east India and central India.

The primary reason for the aforementioned delay is the impact of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which has weakened into a depression and has moved over towards Rajasthan.

Monsoon rains have arrived in the southern peninsula and eastern India this week. The strong westerly winds over the Arabian Sea have activated monsoon conditions over the south peninsula, the surge of which will facilitate further advancement of monsoons in the area.

As the depression over Rajasthan dissipates, it is projected to re-emerge over areas of central and eastern Uttar Pradesh in the form of a low-pressure area, thus drawing monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal. This has brought rainfall in Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and parts of Bihar. This condition of heavy rainfall is expected to prevail for the next five days, stated IMD.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist at IMD said, "The cyclone remnant is prevailing over northwest Rajasthan, it is a well-marked low-pressure area as of now. Rainfall will decrease in east Rajasthan from tomorrow but it will continue as very heavy rainfall. West MP is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall which will decrease gradually. Southwest UP is also likely to experience heavy rainfall in the next 2 days. Delhi-NCR is also receiving rainfall. This will continue for the next two days.”

The impact of delayed monsoon has also hit the horticulture industry, resulting in poor crops in the Kurnool district. This has led to an increase in prices of vegetables up to Rs 40 in the retail markets. As many as 1 lakh hectares of horticulture crops were otherwise cultivated across the district.