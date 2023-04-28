English
    Heatwave respite for 5 more days, IMD warns of heavy rain, hailstorms

    Moneycontrol News
    April 28, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST
    No heat-wave conditions are likely over any part of India during the next five, the India Metrological Department (IMD) said in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin on April 28 morning.

    Maximum temperatures are expected to remain below average to near normal during the period. A cyclonic circulation exists at lower levels across central Pakistan, with a trough/wind discontinuity running from west Vidarbha to north Tamil Nadu, the national weather forecaster said.

    IMD has projected heavy rains and hailstorms in numerous places. Heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places over Vidarbha and Odisha on April 28, over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on April 29, over Tamil Nadu from April 30 to May 2, and over Kerala for the next five days.
    A hailstorm is predicted at isolated places over Marathawada, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Haryana between April 28 and May 2.

    Tags: #Weather. rainfall
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 12:59 pm