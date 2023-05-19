English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather

    Chennai sizzles at 42.7 degrees: Rajinikanth, Vadivelu memes to beat the heat

    Chennai has been experiencing soaring temperatures again, but Twitter users have opted to look at the funny side.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST
    Chennai weather

    The heat in Chennai can be tolerable on good days and intolerable on the worst days. (Representational Photo).

    It is often said that Chennai experiences only three types of weather- "Hot, hotter and hottest". It seems like those words are coming true yet again this summer as the Tamil Nadu capital is witnessing soaring temperatures.

    Temperatures in Chennai have touched 40 degree Celsius and on some days crossed that mark, making the living for the general public very difficult.

    Twitter, however, has chosen to look at the lighter side with users posting hilarious memes of survival in the city.


    Here are some of the best posts on Twitter about living and surviving in the Chennai heat:



    In the early parts of the summer, several parts of India experienced severe heatwave conditions but some parts have experienced rainfall which has brought relief for the public.

    Also read: Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold: 'Father broke down'

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chennai #Chennai weather #India
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:14 pm