Chennai sizzles at 42.7 degrees: Rajinikanth, Vadivelu memes to beat the heat

It is often said that Chennai experiences only three types of weather- "Hot, hotter and hottest". It seems like those words are coming true yet again this summer as the Tamil Nadu capital is witnessing soaring temperatures.
Temperatures in Chennai have touched 40 degree Celsius and on some days crossed that mark, making the living for the general public very difficult.
Twitter, however, has chosen to look at the lighter side with users posting hilarious memes of survival in the city.
Here are some of the best posts on Twitter about living and surviving in the Chennai heat:
#chennaiheat THE HEATTTT!! pic.twitter.com/COCmCjA8NH
— Anish Das (@AnishhDass) May 16, 2023
Chennai Heat pic.twitter.com/1vVLJ0TsrX
— Akshay Dugar (@followAKD) May 18, 2023
When you see a #HAWK using our birdbath, it must really be a hot day in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/p5xjHVAETi
— Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) May 15, 2023
No ad has ever captured the essence of Chennai summer like this one did. pic.twitter.com/u20DV4VJAO
— rabhinder kannan (@rabhinderkannan) May 15, 2023
#Sun To #Chennai Today#chennaiweather #chennaiheat #ChennaiSummer #HeatWaves pic.twitter.com/NdlHeZUbuz
— Biju Varghese Official $8 Paid (@BijuCSKManU) May 16, 2023
And I found a better one#chennai #summer #heat https://t.co/6k6ohSFHMH pic.twitter.com/QhFcgBMVaV
— Akshay Dugar (@followAKD) May 18, 2023
Summer in Chennai. #chennaiheatpic.twitter.com/JqagTUC1G2
— Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) May 17, 2023
AP and NTN people scenario looks like. somehow Seabreeze is the saviour today for #Chennai pic.twitter.com/9GwdFrGnW4
— MasRainman (@MasRainman) May 17, 2023
Which is more frustrating?
Power Fluctuations or Power Cut
No AC vs No Fan in the scorching heat of #Chennai
I think it's because of Climate Change - (Rain to Summer) - which is 'really' unexpected and we humans are helpless...
NB: Me enjoying the sweat... pic.twitter.com/CT31j5ogUh
— Vipin Kumar Parthasaradhi (@imathought) May 18, 2023
