Watch: Russian influencer Hasbulla 'almost' knocks out ex-NBA player Shaquille O'Neal

Screengrab from the viral video featuring Russian influencer Hasbulla Magomedov and former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal.

Former NBA (National Basketball Association) star Shaquille O'Neal was "almost knocked out" by Russian social media influencer Hasbulla Magomedov recently.

A video shared by O'Neal showed the 3 foot 3 inches tall Hasbulla punching the 7 foot tall NBA legend on his face. "@hasbulla.hushetskiy almost knocked me out," O'Neal, popularly known as Shaq, wrote on Instagram.

The clip showed the duo sailing on a boat in Sydney, Australia.

In the video, while Shaq appeared to be busy on his phone, 20-year-old Hadbulla tapped on his shoulder and mock-punched him straight on the face which caught the former NBA player off-guard, before the pair exchanged thumbs up and laughed it off.

The video, shared on Sunday, has since gone viral and has clocked more than 17 lakh likes.

"The showdown we never expected but needed," commented one Instagram user while another said, "Shaq thought it was a mosquito bite."

Hailing from Russia's Dagestan, Hasbulla Magomedov has amassed 3 million followers on Instagram. He takes a keen interest in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and is often seen with many of Russia's greatest MMA fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachevan. Hasbulla's viral TikTok and Instagram videos often feature him training and mock sparring with MMA fighters.

Hasbulla is also known for calling out many celebrities and fighters for combat bouts. His small stature is the result of Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) also known as dwarfism -- a disorder that occurs when the pituitary gland in the brain does not produce enough growth hormone.