Watch: Russia covers flags of USA, UK, Japan on rocket. Retains India’s tricolour

Russian space agency Roscosmos is also refusing to launch the Soyuz rocket on Friday. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Twitter by @Rogozin)

As Russia continues to face global backlash over its invasion of Ukraine, the chief of Russian space agency (Roscosmos) Dmitry Rogozin on Wednesday shared a video showing workers covering up the flags of the US, UK and Japan on a Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The workers, however, left the Indian tricolour untouched in the 1.52-minute video.



Стартовики на Байконуре решили, что без флагов некоторых стран наша ракета будет краше выглядеть. pic.twitter.com/jG1ohimNuX

— РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 2, 2022

"The launchers at Baikonur decided that without the flags of some countries, our rocket would look more beautiful," Rogozin tweeted.

While the US, UK and Japan have imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia, India has refrained from directly criticising Moscow for invading Ukraine.

At the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on Wednesday, India once again abstained from voting on the resolution against Russia. The government has, instead, called for Russia and Ukraine to work out a peaceful agreement.

Meanwhile, Russian space agency Roscosmos is refusing to launch the Soyuz rocket -- carrying 36 OneWeb internet satellites -- as scheduled for Friday, unless the company meets the state agency’s demands. Rogozin said the ultimatum is a response to U.K. sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, reported CNBC.



The UK government sells its stake in the company.



OneWeb guarantees that the satellites not be used for military purposes.



Roscosmos said in a statement on Wednesday that the Soyuz rocket will be removed from the launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan unless OneWeb meets two demands:

UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a statement that there is “no negotiation” with Roscosmos about OneWeb and that the government “is not selling its share.”