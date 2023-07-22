Watch: Crocodiles spotted on the road after heavy rainfall in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Crocodile spotted in a residential area of Gir, Gujarat

Heavy rainfall has created flood-like conditions in parts of north India, in the midst of which alarming videos have emerged on social media. In Rajasthan’s Kota, crocodiles have been filmed entering residential areas, creating panic among residents.

One such video was shared on social media by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on July 19. The video shows a crocodile, estimated to be 4-feet-long, crossing a road in Rajasthan’s Kota. “Scary… Crocodile crossing the road in Kota, Rajasthan. Effects of Monsoon rains,” Nanda wrote while sharing the clip.



Scary…

Crocodile crossing the road in Kota, Rajasthan. Effects of Monsoon rains pic.twitter.com/m2dwjXZFYq

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 19, 2023

He followed it up with another video. This one shows a large crocodile on a waterlogged road of Gujarat. According to the IFS officer, the video was taken in residential area of Talala, Gir, Gujurat.



Another one, in residential area of Talala, Gir, Gujurat. pic.twitter.com/0HXARcejk5

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 19, 2023



According to an NDTV report, crocodile sightings have become an annual affair in Kota during the monsoon season. Last year, more than 20 of these reptiles were rescued and relocated from residential areas.

On Thursday, Rajasthan witnessed light to moderate rains in some parts and heavy rains at isolated places, the Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon is likely to remain active in most parts of the state until next week.

According to weather data in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, Sanchore in Jalore was the wettest in the state with 8 cm rainfall, followed by 6 cm at Nathdwara in Rajsamand, 5 cm each at Salumbar in Udaipur, Kolayat in Bikaner, and Ratangarh in Churu. From Thursday morning to evening, 23.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bikaner, 16.5 mm in Jalore, 11 mm in Jaipur, and 7 mm in Sikar, the MeT added.

(With inputs from PTI)