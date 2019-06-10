Vivo India teases the launch of Z5x in India with punch-hole display and triple cameras

Vivo is soon launching a new smartphone series in India. The company may soon launch its first Z-series smartphone in India, preferably the Z5x, which was recently launched in China.

The highlight of this device apart from the triple camera setup and a massive battery is that it is the first Vivo smartphone to sport a punch-hole display.



Rise up & make your mark. The #FullyLoaded Z series. Made for GenZ. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/7uEbZwjK3m

— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 9, 2019

Vivo India has been dropping a bunch of teasers on its social media platforms. On Twitter, Vivo has confirmed the launch of Z-series in India.Last week, the company posted images of words like ‘Horizon’, ‘Breeze’, and ‘Puzzle’, etc. with the letter ‘z’ missing.

Vivo India has not mentioned the official launch date of Z-series in India, but looking at the number of teasers being dropped, it may be imminent.

To recall, Vivo launched the Z5x last month in China. The Z5x comes loaded with a bunch of new features and has been priced in the budget-to-midrange category in the Chinese market. It starts at Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400) for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and goes up to Yuan 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500) for the top-end variant.

Like stated earlier, it is the first Vivo smartphone to sport a punch-hole display. The Z5x features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution 1080 * 2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/ 6GB/ 8GB RAM. In terms of storage, it gets two storage options of 64GB and 128GB, which can be further expanded to 256GB via microSD. For power users, the Z5x comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring long hours of usage.

For optics, it gets triple cameras at the back which houses a 16MP f/1.78 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP F/2.0 sensor inside the punch-hole.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics. The phone is available in three colour options — Aurora, Extreme Night Black, and Phantom Black.

Vivo Z5x is expected to debut in India near the Rs 15,000 mark. The base 4GB + 64GB variant is available in China for Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,400), whereas the 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB variants have been priced at Yuan 1,498 (approximately Rs 15,400), Yuan 1,698 (approximately Rs 17,400) and Yuan 1,998 (approximately Rs 20,500) respectively.