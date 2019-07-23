App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo confirms the launch of Vivo Z5, hints triple cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

Apart from the name and launch date, the invite does give out a few hints about the Vivo Z5.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo Z5 in China. The new Z-series smartphone would launch on July 31 in Vivo’s home country. The company has confirmed the launch event on its official Weibo account.

Apart from the name and launch date, the invite does give out a few hints about the Vivo Z5. The Z5 could feature a triple camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Previously, the smartphone was spotted on TENAA with the model number V1921. The listing too revealed that the Vivo Z5 would sport three cameras at the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Close

Other specifications and features revealed through the listing include a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Since there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, the hint of an in-display fingerprint scanner seems to be valid.

related news

While there is no word on the SoC, it would have an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz with 6GB and 8GB RAM. Storage options on the Z5 would include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB memory.

The listing also reveals that there would be a massive 4,420 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Z5 would boot on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9. The pricing details remain to be a mystery as of now.

In related news, Vivo has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone series called Vivo S in India. Under the new series, Vivo would launch the Vivo S1 in India on August 7.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:42 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Vivo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.