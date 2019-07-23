Vivo confirms the launch of Vivo Z5, hints triple cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

Vivo has confirmed the launch of the Vivo Z5 in China. The new Z-series smartphone would launch on July 31 in Vivo’s home country. The company has confirmed the launch event on its official Weibo account.

Apart from the name and launch date, the invite does give out a few hints about the Vivo Z5. The Z5 could feature a triple camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Previously, the smartphone was spotted on TENAA with the model number V1921. The listing too revealed that the Vivo Z5 would sport three cameras at the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Other specifications and features revealed through the listing include a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Since there is no fingerprint scanner at the back, the hint of an in-display fingerprint scanner seems to be valid.

While there is no word on the SoC, it would have an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz with 6GB and 8GB RAM. Storage options on the Z5 would include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB memory.

The listing also reveals that there would be a massive 4,420 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Z5 would boot on Android 9.0 based Funtouch OS 9. The pricing details remain to be a mystery as of now.