Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 01:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Z5 with 48MP triple camera could launch on July 31

If we go by the listing, the Z5 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

Vivo is gearing up to unveil a new Z-series smartphone. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is rumoured to launch the Vivo Z5 on July 31 in its home country. The company has reportedly sent out media invites which has the ‘Z’ logo on it.

A Vivo device with the model number V1921 was spotted on TENAA a couple of weeks ago. The smartphone would be launched as a standard variant of the Z5x launched earlier this year in China, as reported by PlayfulDroid.

If we go by the listing, the Z5 will feature a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Z5 would include a 32MP front camera inside the dewdrop notch. 

The Z5 is rumoured to sport a 6.38-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display scanner. While there is no word on the SoC, it would have an octa-core processor clocked at 2.3GHz with 6GB and 8GB RAM. Storage options on the Z5 would include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB memory.

For power users, the Z5 would have a 4,420 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as per the report. Like any other Vivo device launched lately, the Z5 would boot on Android 9 based Funtouch OS out of the box.

The pricing and availability details are not available at the moment. Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the launch of Z5 on its official Weibo account or any other platform. However, the company has started sending out press invites for the same.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 01:58 pm

