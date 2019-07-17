Vivo S1 global variant with triple cameras, 4,500 mAh battery launched

The Vivo S1 is expected to be launched in India during August.
Vivo has officially launched the global variant of the Vivo S1 in Indonesia. The smartphone was first launched earlier this year in China. The global variant comes with a different screen size and other internals. The Vivo S1 is expected to be launched in India during August.
The global variant of the Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. The screen has a water-drop style notch for the front camera. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Under the hood, the global Vivo S1 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. There is a large 4,500-mAh battery with Dual Engine Fast Charging support.
For photography, the Vivo S1 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back. It consists of a 16MP primary shooter with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP sensors. At the front, there is a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter.Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo S1 is available for pre-orders on Shopee Mall in Indonesia for IDR 35,99,000 (approximately Rs. 17,700) in Cosmic Green and Skyline Blue colour options. It would go on sale in the country starting July 23.