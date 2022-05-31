English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: Ferrari worth more than Rs 4 crore crashes into parked cars in UK

    The driver had fled the scene before the police or the fire officials arrived.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
    The driver was seen climbing out of the window after the crash, but while he looked unharmed, the front end of the Ferrari was a mangled mess. (Image credit: @WMFSHadenCross)

    The driver was seen climbing out of the window after the crash, but while he looked unharmed, the front end of the Ferrari was a mangled mess. (Image credit: @WMFSHadenCross)


    A Ferrari, worth more than 4 crore, crashed into parked cars on the streets of Birmingham in England. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

    According to the CCTV footage, the SF90 Stradale model appeared from nowhere and crashed into a row of parked cars. The driver was seen climbing out of the window after the crash, but while he looked unharmed, the front end of the Ferrari was a mangled mess as were the three other cars.

    The local Haden Cross Fire Station posted pictures of the crashed car with the caption, “RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about.”

    The West Midlands Fire service even reported that the driver had fled the scene before the police or the fire officials arrived. “The driver of the car had left the scene before we arrived. We made the vehicle safe and left the incident in the hands of the police at 8.45pm,” a statement from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said.

    Meanwhile, the driver has been identified, the police said. "We have identified the driver of the vehicle involved and have been in contact with their solicitor," a spokesperson told Metro.

    "We are continuing to investigate the incident and have already spoken with a number of witnesses as part of those on-going enquiries."

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Birmingham #England #Ferrari #UK
    first published: May 31, 2022 08:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.