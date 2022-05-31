Viral video: Ferrari worth more than Rs 4 crore crashes into parked cars in UK

The driver was seen climbing out of the window after the crash, but while he looked unharmed, the front end of the Ferrari was a mangled mess. (Image credit: @WMFSHadenCross)

A Ferrari, worth more than 4 crore, crashed into parked cars on the streets of Birmingham in England. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.



RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about pic.twitter.com/8xog41xC9C

— Haden Cross Fire Station (@WMFSHadenCross) May 25, 2022

According to the CCTV footage, the SF90 Stradale model appeared from nowhere and crashed into a row of parked cars. The driver was seen climbing out of the window after the crash, but while he looked unharmed, the front end of the Ferrari was a mangled mess as were the three other cars.

The local Haden Cross Fire Station posted pictures of the crashed car with the caption, “RTC Hagley Road, Halesowen- White Watch attended. Please be careful when out and about.”

The West Midlands Fire service even reported that the driver had fled the scene before the police or the fire officials arrived. “The driver of the car had left the scene before we arrived. We made the vehicle safe and left the incident in the hands of the police at 8.45pm,” a statement from the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service said.

Meanwhile, the driver has been identified, the police said. "We have identified the driver of the vehicle involved and have been in contact with their solicitor," a spokesperson told Metro.

"We are continuing to investigate the incident and have already spoken with a number of witnesses as part of those on-going enquiries."