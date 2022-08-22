English
    Video: Woman thrown into the air after car rams scooter in Kerala

    The woman suffered serious injuries in the collision. Her husband, who was driving, was killed.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 22, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
    The accident took place in the state's Kuttippuram town on Saturday. (@BobinsAbraham/Twitter)

    Horrifying footage has emerged on social media of a car crashing into a scooter in Kerala, throwing the pillion rider into the air.

    The accident took place in the state's Kuttippuram town, according to Matrubhumi.

    A couple, Abdul Khadar and Rukhiya, were returning home from a wedding on the evening of August 20. On Tirur road, their scooter was hit by an Innova car.

     

    The two-wheeler crashed into a wall close by.

    Khadar, its driver,  was killed on the spot in the forceful collision, Matrubhumi reported. He had come back home from the United Arab Emirates just a few days ago, according to India Today.

    His wife suffered serious injuries. She is being treated at a private hospital.

    The accident in Kuttippuram took place just a day after two deaths in a mishap in Thiruvananthapuram, Asianet reported.

    A man and his five-year-old child were killed after their bike was hit by a speeding luxury car. The police arrested the car's driver and confirmed through a blood test that he was driving while intoxicated.

     
    Tags: #accidents #CCTV #Kerala
    first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:05 pm
