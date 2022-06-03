English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Visitors stranded upside-down after amusement park ride stops mid-air

    Riders were left dangling upside-down after an amusement park ride malfunctioned in Pennsylvania on Monday.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 08:24 PM IST
    Screengrab from a video uploaded on Twitter by @KennethCW3.

    Screengrab from a video uploaded on Twitter by @KennethCW3.


    Riders were left dangling upside-down after an amusement park ride malfunctioned in Pennsylvania on Monday.

    The Aero 360 ride at Kennywood amusement park in Pennsylvania stopped abruptly, turning what should have been a fun experience into a nightmare for guests, ABC News reported. Some eyewitnesses at the scene recounted riders screaming for help as they dangled mid-air.

    Maintenance staff helped evacuate the riders. No one was injured in the incident, but three people visited the first aid center as a precaution. It is not clear how long the riders were stuck mid-air before they were rescued – some witnesses put the time to 5 minutes while others said it was longer.

    Shocking footage that has emerged online shows the riders stranded mid-air as a crowd of onlookers gathered beneath.

    The Aero 360 remained close on Tuesday and park staff tried to figure out what caused the malfunction.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Maintenance staff responded, quickly brought the ride back to its designated rest position, and safely evacuated the riders,” Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls said in a statement, as quoted by CBS News. “Safety is our first and foremost priority. The ride remains closed while a review of the incident is conducted,” the statement said.

    On its website, Kennywood Park says the Aero 360 offers guests the chance to “travel upside down while riding the iconic Kennywood arrows” as “the arrows swing higher and higher with each pendulum motion, culminating in a 360 degree over-the-top experience.”

    A park spokesperson told CBS News that the ride had been inspected before the park opened on Monday, as is the rule with every ride. Each ride must pass inspection before it can operate, the spokesperson said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Pennsylvania #ride malfunction #roller coasters
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 08:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.