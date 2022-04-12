English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Video: Teenage Russian karting driver sacked over apparent Nazi salute

    A 15-year-old Russian karter has been sacked by his team and is being investigated by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for making what appeared to be a Nazi salute after winning a race.

    AFP
    April 12, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST
    Artem Severiukhin was sacked over an apparent Nazi salute (Image credit: nexta_tv/Twitter)

    Artem Severiukhin was sacked over an apparent Nazi salute (Image credit: nexta_tv/Twitter)


    A 15-year-old Russian karter has been sacked by his team and is being investigated by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) for making what appeared to be a Nazi salute after winning a race.

    Artem Severiukhin, competing under an Italian licence because the FIA has banned Russian competitors, struck his chest twice with his fist before extending his right arm on the winner's podium in Portimao, Portugal.

    He then burst out laughing.

    It happened following Severiukhin's win in the first round of the European Championship on Sunday.

    Close

    Related stories

    The FIA said on Monday that "it has launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr Artem Severiukhin that occurred during the podium ceremony".

    Severiukhin's Ward Racing team said they had fired him.

    "Ward Racing is deeply in shame of the pilot's action," the Swedish team wrote on Instagram, adding that it had made clear its opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by putting 'No War' stickers on driver helmets and has three Ukrainian refugee families travelling with the team.

    "On the basis of these considerations Ward Racing sees no possibility of continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract."

    In a video posted on Instagram, the teenager apologised but denied that it had been a Nazi gesture.

    "Many perceived it to be a Nazi salute, it's not true, I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity," he said.

    "I know I'm a fool and I'm ready to be punished, but please believe that there was no intention in my actions."

    Motorsport.com quoted the Russian Automobile Federation as saying they were also looking into the matter.

    "We also report that we consider unacceptable any, even an accidental, manifestation of fascism and Nazism in Russian motorsport and among Russian athletes," said the Russian body.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Artem Severiukhin #International Automobile Federation #Nazi #Nazi salute
    first published: Apr 12, 2022 12:27 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.