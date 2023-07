current-affairs Oppenheimer Film | How Bhagavad Gita Influenced Legendary Physicist J Robert Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer tells the story of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the legendary physicist who developed the nuclear bomb. Oppenheimer was known as the father of the atomic bomb and the technology he developed became the basis of the atomic bomb attack on Japan's Hiroshima & Nagasaki cities but witnessing the destructive power of the bomb that Oppenheimer helped invent gives rise to a morality question - What he had done? Oppenheimer was strongly influenced by the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and reportedly kept a copy of it near his bedside. So, who was Oppenheimer & how did Bhagavad Gita influence him? Watch to find out.