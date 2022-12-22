Video: Strange, bright lights dart across US state's sky raising UFO speculations

Several users shared visuals of the darting lights on Twitter (Image: @RDistopica/Twitter)

Multiple witnesses across rural Wisconsin in the United States shared footage of strange lights shooting across the night sky on December 1 raising speculations that it was an UFO or UAP sighting.

The strange sight was seen across locations by several witnesses who ruled out searchlights on the ground as a possible explanation.

One bystander claimed she saw a glowing white object swoop in front of her as she was driving in the West Bend neighbourhood, Daily Mail reported.

Another woman apparently saw multicoloured lights swooping in circles across the sky.

Others too reported seeing similar lights across the night skies at different times.

In one of the videos shared with news outlets, the lights appear in one tight cluster overhead, then split off into about four separate lights and fly away to the east.

Another clip shows a yellowish light blazing across the sky in an arc, stops for a second to then make a 90-degree change of direction.

Weather data shows there were no storms with thunder or lightning in the area that night.



NEW: Multiple witnesses reporting orb-like UAPs flying in formation over rural Wisconsin..!! #UFO pic.twitter.com/jFmWBRAoo6

— Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) December 20, 2022



Several onlookers witnessed bright unexplained lights or UFO's dart across skies in rural Wisconsin, seemingly in flying formation. #UFO #Wisconsin #Aliens # pic.twitter.com/PwwECCX5zv

— ∼Marietta (@MARIETTADAV1S) December 21, 2022



Mysterious darting lights in Wisconsin raise speculation of UFO sightings: report https://t.co/NjAdY7DeiN pic.twitter.com/l2uHFDXYg1

— New York Post (@nypost) December 20, 2022

Here are some videos being circulated on Twitter.While many speculated the lights as a UFO sighting, it has not yet been confirmed. Ben Hansen, a former FBI agent, said: “It’s interesting to note that the majority of worldwide UFO sightings are now reported as ‘light anomalies’ and not traditional shapes such as disks, cylinders, or triangles that normally come to mind."